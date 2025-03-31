BlackPink Fans Claim K-Pop Superstars Were 'Forced' to Use Racial Slur

Loyal fans of the K-pop sensation BlackPink are coming to the group's defense, after members were caught using a racial slur on video.

The videos from three of its members, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, were made before they made their debut as a group. The girls were heard using the N-word while performing a song during their audition process.

BLACKPINK’s fans are filing copyright claims to make the videos disappear from the internet.pic.twitter.com/w4k3CxBUvs — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) March 31, 2025

Now, fans have come to the defense of BlackPink, saying that the members were forced to say the word.

"So they cant even sing a song ? why are people making a big deal out of it ? can someone explain I don't understand this mess," one person shared on X.

"Okay but they're singing song lyrics for an audition not calling someone the hard R yall need to chill and get your priorities straight if this shit got you tripping icl," another added.

"Lmfao Honestly, this culture of canceling young people for singing along a word is just so sad," shared a different X user.

"They were forced," another chimed in.

The leaked video of three of the BlackPink members come after an alleged former employee at YG Entertainment came forward with various threats to disclose details about some of the top acts.

The insider who went by the name "YG Leaker" revealed on Discord what their motive was for leaking the details.

"I am doing all of this because I was terminated. I hold immense resentment towards the entire company. The workplace is plagued with harassment, discrimination based on race, and gender bias," the statement said, according to The Economic Times.

Outside of taking on YG Entertainment, the insider shared that they would be implicating other agencies such as SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, Cube Entertainment, RBW and its affiliated entities, Blockberry Creative, JYP Entertainment and more.

The three members of BlackPink have not spoken on the controversy as of reporting. However, Jisoo, the fourth member of the group, was not seen on the leaked tape.