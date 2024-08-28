NCT's Taeil Departs Group Amid Sexual Crime Allegation, Cooperates With Police Investigation

Taeil, a prominent member of the K-pop group NCT, has officially left the group following allegations of an unspecified sexual crime.

SM Entertainment, the agency representing the K-pop group and the 30-year-old idol, made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that Taeil is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

The news comes as a shock to fans of the global K-pop sensation, who have watched Taeil's journey since he joined NCT in 2016. Over the years, Taeil contributed to NCT's success, particularly through NCT 127, one of the group's sub-units. His departure marks a significant shift for both the group and its dedicated fanbase, NCTzen.

In the statement shared with Billboard, SM Entertainment addressed the gravity of the situation, saying: "We have recently learned that TAEIL has been accused of a criminal case related to a sexual offense."

The label continued, "While assessing the facts related to this matter, we recognized the severity of the issue and determined that he can no longer continue team activities. After discussing with TAEIL, it's been decided that he will withdraw from the team ... We deeply apologize for the controversy caused by our artist."

Despite the public's interest, details about the nature of the alleged crime remain scarce. The Associated Press reported that police have declined to comment on the investigation. Taeil's withdrawal from NCT is seen as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

Taeil's career has been tumultuous over the past year. In August 2023, he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that required surgery and led to a hiatus from group activities. His recovery was slow, with SM Entertainment providing updates in October that he still needed "sufficient treatment and stability" after the procedure. Consequently, Taeil was unable to participate in NCT 127's "Neo City – The Unity Tour" that launched in November 2023.

This departure is not the first controversy to strike NCT 127 in recent months. Nearly two months ago, fellow members Johnny and Haechan were embroiled in a sex scandal after being accused online, allegations that SM Entertainment vehemently denied.

The agency also threatened legal action against those spreading the rumors, declaring, "We have already gathered sufficient evidence regarding numerous posts related to these matters ... we will not overlook such criminal acts and will take legal action against those involved without leniency or settlement, regardless of their nationality."

NCT, known for its unique structure of having multiple sub-units, has 25 members spread across different groups like NCT U and NCT 127. Taeil played a role in these units, contributing to the success of several Billboard 200 charting albums, including "Sticker: The 3rd Album," "2 Baddies," and "NCT #127: Neo Zone, The 2nd Album."

Taeil also once held the Guinness World Record for the fastest person to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, a title that now belongs to Kim Taehyung 'V' of BTS, as per Forbes.