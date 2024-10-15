Sinead O'Connor Song Blasts at 'Surreal' Trump Rally Despite Her Estate's Wishes

Donald Trump played Sinéad O'Connor's classic Prince cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U" over the loudspeakers at his town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday (Oct. 14), despite the late singer's estate asking him earlier this year not to play her music at his rallies.

Regardless, O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" was indeed broadcast alongside several other pre-recorded popular tunes from the stage on Monday after the former president and current candidate cut the town hall meeting short when two attendees needed medical attention, according to CBS News. From there, things reportedly got a little bizarre.

Rather than continue fielding questions following the stoppage, Trump instead simply stood onstage with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was moderating the Q&A session, as he swayed along to songs he's previously used at his rallies, including O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and the Village People's "YMCA." Noem began clapping alongside him in what NBC News called a "surreal listening party" for those in attendance.

"Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music," Trump told the crowd. "Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?"

It apparently came across as surreal for those watching the subsequent footage of the town hall, as well, when video of the incident began making its way across social media.

"Trump standing in front of a screen that says TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING while the speakers blast Nothing Compares 2 U and the people onstage try to pretend like they know what the hell is going on," an influencer on X (formerly Twitter) remarked.

Commenters on Reddit also responded to the clip, with one saying, "What the hell is he doing? This is by far the most bizarre thing I've ever seen and this guy is running to be our President? God no!"

Another simply added, "I'm so confused."

"Nothing Compares 2 U" was O'Connor's biggest hit, reaching No. 1 on music charts across the globe in 1990. It was originally written by Prince for his band the Family on their only album, 1985's "The Family."

Other songs played during the strange moment at the Trump town hall included the tune "Memory" from the musical "Cats" and the Luciano Pavarotti version of "Ave Maria," specifically requested by Trump after his staffers first played another version. The crowd also sang "God Bless America" a capella.

In March, the estate of O'Connor, who died last year at 56, asked the Trump campaign to stop playing her version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" at his rallies, as AP News reported.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinead would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil,'" the statement says. "As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately."