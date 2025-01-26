Sinéad O'Connor Leaves $1.7M to Her Kids, Wants Albums Released to 'Milk It for What It's Worth'

Sinéad O'Connor, the Irish vocalist known for her distinctive voice and candid demeanor, left a substantial $1.7 million estate to her children.

Following adjustments for outstanding debts, funeral costs, and legal charges, the final sum was ultimately diminished to $1.4 million, per records acquired by The US Sun.

In a will dated 2013, O'Connor explicitly stated her desire for her albums to be made public after her death, "at the discretion of any of my children who are then over 18" so they could "milk it for what it's worth."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer also included unique requests regarding her burial. She asked to be dressed in priest attire for her coffin, accompanied by a Hebrew Bible and her album "Theology."

O'Connor also designated her guitar collection to be passed down to her youngest son, 18-year-old Yeshua Bonadio. Equally, her religious items were intended to be inherited by her late son Shane, who sadly passed away at the age of 17 in 2022.

"My children can dispense my ashes as they see fit," O'Connor wrote in the document.

John Reynolds, O'Connor's ex-husband, is named the administrator of the singer's estate.

Authorities pronounced O'Connor dead after discovering her at her London home on July 26, 2023, in an "unresponsive" state.

The singer reportedly died with a broken heart as she was mourning the loss of her son Shane, who had been dead for almost a year and a half at the time of her death.

In the aftermath of her teenage son's tragic passing in January 2022, O'Connor took to Twitter to reveal at the time that he had been removed from suicide watch at an Irish hospital just before his death.

Despite this, Shane was discovered lifeless outside Dublin, prompting his grieving mother to seek clarity from the authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

She wrote on X, per The NY Post, "Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???"

"Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits."