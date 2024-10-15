Billie Eilish and Finneas Reveal Their Biggest Disagreement

Finneas and Billie Eilish are one of the biggest duos in music history. However they don't always agree on the direction they are going in.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, Finneas shared that he and Eilish had their biggest musical disagreement over vulnerability.

"I think the biggest music released disagreement ended up being a thing that we talked about a lot on the album we just put out for Billie called 'Hit Me Hard and Soft.' The thing that I was urging her to do was to maybe be a little more vulnerable in what we were writing about," he revealed.

Finneas then revealed that Eilish had gone on to be the "most vulnerable that she has ever been" on the album.

"I, over the course of a couple months, was kind of like 'be so honest.' I think sometimes being super honest, especially in something you know is going to be public, is like so scary. So, I have a lot of empathy, but I think as her collaborator I was like 'the thing that is the most interesting is for you to be as vulnerable as possible,'" he concluded.

This is not the first time that Eilish has had issues with being vulnerable. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Eilish shared that she does have issues being "vulnerable in a romantic way."

"I really don't like being — I was going to say out of control, but there's ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don't like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don't know how many times I've really been in love. I think there's different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep," she told the outlet.

Eilish also spoke about how her lack of outward vulnerability contributed to making her album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

"It's interesting to be a person who isn't an outwardly sensitive complainer. A lot of moments on this album are about situations where I was like, 'I'd rather be tortured inside but have somebody think that I'm cool, than have somebody think that I'm hysterical and actually express my feelings.' So many songs on this album reflect that realization of, like, 'Maybe I'm obsessed with the idea of nonchalance,'" she shared.

"I would rather suffer in silence than tell you something's bothering me and have you think I'm sensitive," Eilish added.

Despite her hesitance to put herself out there, Hit Me Hard and Soft has gone on to be one of the biggest albums of the year and has yielded two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits with "Lunch" and "Birds of a Feather." The latter of which has peaked at No. 2 and amassed more than a billion streams.