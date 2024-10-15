Justin Bieber Wants to 'Protect His Family' Amid Diddy Drama as Wife Hailey Prioritizes His Mental Health: Report

Justin Bieber is a family man.

The superstar singer reportedly wants to "protect his family" during this time as new waves of bombshell allegations against Diddy continue to emerge and his own previous relationship with the music mogul have been scrutinized.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Bieber is doing during this timeframe.

"Justin wants to protect his family and stay away from it altogether," the source said before adding that that he is "trying to stay under the radar and focus on the exciting and beautiful chapter that's in front of him."

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife, is reportedly concerned about her husband during this time.

"Justin's mental health is very important to her, and she wants to ensure he's taken care of," the source said.

They went on to say that the couple is "tending to the overall best interest of their little one before anything else."

"They want to provide him with the best experiences and education, while simultaneously keeping their private life as close to them as possible. Justin knows they won't ever get this time back [with their newborn son] and he won't allow any of the Diddy news impact these special moments," the source added.

Hailey gave birth to their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22. The couple announced the news of his birth in a post to Instagram.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote alongside a snippet of the baby.

The new report comes after it was revealed to Page Six that family members of Bieber are "concerned" about him during this time.

"Family members are concerned about Justin. It's unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," the source said.

"But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase," they added.

Bieber and Diddy became close at the start of Bieber's career and were often spotted together. Though the pair appear to have drifted apart over the years, the reason is still unknown.

However, many uncomfortable interactions between the pair have emerged since Diddy's arrest.

For example, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, a conversation turned south when Bieber said that Diddy bought him a Lamborghini but that he hadn't received the car yet. Kimmel pressures Diddy for a response and Diddy's comment is now causing plenty of side-eye.

"[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television," Diddy said.

The clip resurfaced amid the allegations against Diddy when lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he was working with 120 people who have accused the record executive of sexual abuse.

Diddy has denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty on all the charges.