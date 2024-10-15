Trump Allegedly Defended Diddy in Heated Clash with Aubrey O'Day on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Donald Trump reportedly stood by Diddy during a heated clash on Celebrity Apprentice.

Influential late-night host Arsenio Hall revealed the news that a heated exchange took place between Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day and Trump over Diddy during their days on the program.

Sitting down with the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Hall recalled the incident in question.

"She says some negative things about Diddy, and I'm listening," Hall said.

"Trump chimes in and defends Diddy and that surprised me because usually Trump don't defend nobody but himself," he added.

"And for him to speak up and say, 'Well, I like him, he's a good guy. I've never had a problem.' He gives him a full-throated vote of character and Aubrey says, 'Well, that wasn't my experience.' And she says the opposite and says he's a horrible person, and I'm listening to this and I had no idea one day this was gonna play out in real-time, and of course, this is that month that it's playing out. ... But Trump liked Diddy," Hall revealed.

O'Day was previously linked to Trump's son, Don Jr., and claimed that they had an affair while Don was still married to ex-wife Vanessa. The singer claimed that they met through social media during her time on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice, People reported.

"We both thought we were each other's soulmates. It's something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you're connected as one. I had that with Don. We were passionate and connected and loyal and honest," she told the outlet.

However, O'Day now doubts that they could ever be a couple again.

"I think he closed the chapter when he went the direction that he did. He's chosen to be in the life that he's in now and be the person that he is now, and that's not the person that I fell in love with," she added.

Meanwhile, O'Day has been vocal about her negative experience with Diddy over the years and his label. After he was arrested last month, the singer shared that she was feeling "validated."

"The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing," she said on X.

Danity Kane was formed back in 2005 on Diddy's Making the Band and the group was also later signed to his Bad Boy Records label. O'Day was kicked out of the band in 2008 and has since gone on to claim on Call Her Daddy in 2022 that he departure was due to her refusal to fulfill non-music requests for the rapper.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and now faces new allegations of sexual assault with the most recent ones coming from a woman who was allegedly violently assaulted during a party related to the filming of Notorious B.I.G.'s music video "One More Chance" in New York back in 1995.

This is only one of the six new lawsuits against Diddy of sexual abuse that emerged this week in a federal court in Manhattan, according to Rolling Stone.