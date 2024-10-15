Justin Bieber's Vulnerability and His Mom's Trauma Led to Diddy's World Amid Growing Concerns for His Mental Health

From when Justin Bieber signed his first record contract under Usher's wing in 2008, his mother, Pattie Mallette, knew her son was destined stardom.

Trusted with overseeing the legal paperwork that accompanied her son's meteoric rise to fame, Pattie, who brought Justin into the world while residing at a facility for young mothers just before turning 19 years old, found the daunting task challenging and rewarding.

In her memoir, "Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom," Pattie recalls the early days of her son's music career. One significant moment was their trip to Atlanta to meet Scooter Braun, which ultimately led to their move from Stratford to Atlanta.

In the 15th chapter of the book, she mentioned her belief in her son's abilities, alongside acknowledging her uncertainty about the specific form his achievements would take.

"I believed in Justin wholeheartedly and was excited for his new future ... I knew without a doubt how talented he was and how much he wanted this. I just didn't know what to expect."

Pattie expressed concerns about potentially leading him into toxic, lasting relationships by signing paperwork.

"At the end of the day, I was Justin's mother. I was accountable for any documents I signed or any deal I authorized ... I was afraid of making a mistake."

"What if I signed something that steered Justin in the wrong direction, or put him in the path of unhealthy, long-term relationships?"

"But I couldn't allow those questions and fears to complicate things. God wouldn't have put me in this situation to fail. I began to follow my instincts. I'm sure I made mistakes along the way, but what parent doesn't?"

Going through the complex world of major music labels and industry representatives can be overwhelming for anyone, especially for someone like Pattie, who has already faced significant challenges in her past.

Pattie confessed in the book that she endured abuse from both a male babysitter and a friend's grandfather when she was only five years old. She explained how the repeated violations became a twisted sense of normalcy for her over time.

During her teen years, Justin's mother turned to drugs and alcohol. However, she later focused on raising Justin in subsidized housing while juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet.

So when her son's unexpected rise to stardom finally arrived thanks to the YouTube cover uploads, Pattie admitted how it seemed like the long-awaited prize for their enduring hardships.

It has been a topic of discussion as to why a devoted mother would leave her son in a risky situation and allow Diddy to assume a "mentor-like" role in his life, after being exposed to partying with Diddy or anyone else during his teenage years.

Concerns about Justin's mental health have been growing following the Bad Boy Records mogul's recent legal troubles.

The "Peaches" hitmaker reportedly feels "disgusted" by the accusations against Diddy and is adamant about distancing himself from the situation.