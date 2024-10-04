Diddy's Comment to Justin Bieber in Resurfaced Jimmy Kimmel Interview Definitely Didn't Age Well

Diddy and Justin Bieber's past interactions when he was still a minor has been making headlines in the wake of Diddy's criminal case. Now, another questionable clip has resurfaced.

Diddy and Bieber appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2011 together. In the clip, Diddy is wearing black sunglasses and Bieber sports his signature haircut. Bieber was 17 at the time.

The conversation between the three of them begins when Kimmel asks Diddy and Bieber about their relationship and if they're collaborating on music. Diddy says the pair had become friends "in a strange way" and that Justin was like his "little brother."

The former Bad Boy boss goes on to explain that the music industry is like "one big family" and Justin was someone that he was going to protect from the vultures that existed within the industry. Diddy calls Bieber a "genuinely a nice person" with lots of talent and say that Bieber is "one of the greatest kids you could ever know."

But the conversation takes a turn when Bieber says that Diddy bought him a Lamborghini but that he hadn't received the car yet. Kimmel pressures Diddy for a response and Diddy's comment is now causing plenty of side-eye.

"[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television," Diddy says in the clip obtained by TMZ.

The clip resurfaced amid the new allegations against Diddy this week when lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he was working with 120 people who have accused the record executive of sexual abuse.

Additionally, the clip comes after social media users began sharing videos of "disturbing" interactions between Bieber and Diddy including one showing a 15-year-old Justin spending "48 hours" with Combs.

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



— Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

Diddy has denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty on all the charges.