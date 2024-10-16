Jennie's 'Silverware' Shorts at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Draw Amusing Reactions: 'She's Going to 'Eat' That Performance'

Jennie made a solo comeback earlier, which led to her promotions for the release.

The "How You Like That" singer is currently storming the music industry with her newest single "Mantra" on October 11. Following this, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" shared that Jennie would be performing live at the show, surprising fans.

On October 15, various photos and clips of the idol trended on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jennie was shown to be interacting with fans at the venue.

"I'm so happy that I get to perform in front of you guys," Jennie shared, igniting cheers in the crowd. "There's a lot of cameras I'm seeing right now."

📸 241016 #JENNIE on Jimmy Kimmel Live



“I'm so happy that I get to perform live in front of you guys. There’s a lot of cameras that i’m seeing right now.”



JENNIE KIMMEL LIVE #JENNIEonJimmyKimmelpic.twitter.com/LVpKNjuZQ0 — 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙄𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@NEWSJENNlE) October 16, 2024

However, fans noticed Jennie's fashion on the set, specifically her shorts that contained dangling silverware utensils.

The choice of styling instantly garnered reactions from netizens, who expressed their shock. Some even joked that the silverware selection was made because Jennie would "eat" the performance like the queen she is!

because she’s going to EAT that performance and leave not crumbs at all https://t.co/brEgccv9sh — 🧜🏾‍♀️ Coni (@SWIFT9AR) October 16, 2024

utensils on her outfit bc she’s about to EAT! pic.twitter.com/nVegw1ZDwj https://t.co/wJ7HqShdBR — jamie (@inniefan) October 16, 2024

she's both serving and eatinggg oh mama Jennie https://t.co/ZE6roJ0olG — cinny♕︎ (@jnkgalore) October 16, 2024

It’s so serious for her that she has to actually EAT https://t.co/ExunbUp6xd — Kura (@oddeyekon) October 16, 2024

WHAT ARE WE EATING https://t.co/iyC7EFUaI2 — s (@playgirllalisa) October 16, 2024

She took "ATE" too seriously i can't 😭 https://t.co/rGuJ6oZ44W — zee ☁️ (@whoopsierosie) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, others appreciated the unique styling of the "Mantra" singer.

wow it's so unique — Jasmeen khan (@preshankhan82) October 16, 2024

In other news, Jennie signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in September, which initiated a different pace for her career outside BLACKPINK. The announcement was made by her independent label ODD ATELIER in a post in X.