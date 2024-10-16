Jennie's 'Silverware' Shorts at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Draw Amusing Reactions: 'She's Going to 'Eat' That Performance'

Jennie made a solo comeback earlier, which led to her promotions for the release.
The "How You Like That" singer is currently storming the music industry with her newest single "Mantra" on October 11. Following this, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" shared that Jennie would be performing live at the show, surprising fans.
On October 15, various photos and clips of the idol trended on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jennie was shown to be interacting with fans at the venue.
"I'm so happy that I get to perform in front of you guys," Jennie shared, igniting cheers in the crowd. "There's a lot of cameras I'm seeing right now."
However, fans noticed Jennie's fashion on the set, specifically her shorts that contained dangling silverware utensils.
The choice of styling instantly garnered reactions from netizens, who expressed their shock. Some even joked that the silverware selection was made because Jennie would "eat" the performance like the queen she is!
Meanwhile, others appreciated the unique styling of the "Mantra" singer.
In other news, Jennie signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in September, which initiated a different pace for her career outside BLACKPINK. The announcement was made by her independent label ODD ATELIER in a post in X.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.