K-Pop 'Blackpink' Superstar Jennie Faces Backlash Over 'Lazy' Label Amid Solo Album Release

BalckPink member Jennie is gaining a large support from fans after haters have referred to her as "lazy."

Jennie has released her solo album called 'Ruby' and while many fans have taken to the internet, others have taken the time to shame the artist over her "lazy" ways.

"Jennie better dancer than Rosé? LMAO🤣🤣🤣🤣 What universe do you live in, girlie? Your fave is more famous for her lazy dancing and leaving the stage than for her songs🥱," one person wrote on X.

However, others have come to the defense of the BlackPink member.

"Look at her LIVE rap after that perfect dance. jennie was never lazy as speculated and never will be. 60+2 hour concerts with a total of 2 minutes of footage from each of them means nothing. keep crying," one person shared.

"Jennie deserves a worldwide apology fr! labeled the lazy model member just to drop an album with 15 tracks, 6 mvs, a coachella set, and an album experience happening the same night," another added.

"Ok I'm new to K-pop but apparently Jennie was dubbed the lazy member of the group...just to have the best album," someone else shared.

BlackPink has been experiencing a wave of success lately as solo members. Prior to Jennie releasing her album, Lisa shared her solo project 'Alter Ego,' which had a song go on to top Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.

However, the group has also been the subject of criticism over their 2025 tour, with some online speculating that the girls did not sell out Wembley Stadium in under an hour, which was previously claimed by some fans.

Prior to that, BlackPink was criticized for only having 10 dates on their comeback tour. Since then, they have gone on to add more dates such as a second show that is set to take place at Wembley.