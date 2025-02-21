Grammy Winning Artist Tops Spotify's Third New Music Friday in February

New music Friday is here and Spotify has updated its weekly New Music Friday playlist with a Grammy-winning artist topping the selection.

Blackpink member Jennie has joined forces with Doechii for the pair's first collaboration "ExtraL." The song serves as the third single from Jennie's upcoming album, Ruby, due out on March 7. It blends elements of Doechii's signature hip-hop style along with sleek pop beats.

"ExtraL" has gone on to top Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and has beat out stiff competition from Sam Fender, Coco Jones, Burna Boy and Quavo.

Alongside the release of the song, Jennie and Deochii released the video for the song. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade.

Jennie previously shared the solo track, "Mantra," and followed it with "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike in January. Ruby is slated to feature 15 songs and include collarbaotions from the likes of Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis.

After the release of her solo album, Jennie is set to hit the road with her Blackpink bandmates for a tour that this various countries, including South Korea, the United States, and Canada.

Doechii has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape. The project peaked inside the top 15 on the Billboard 200 chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 2025 ceremony. She became only the third Black woman to win the award after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill. Doechii also scored nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for the song "Nissan Altima".