BLACKPINK's Jennie Releases 'Mantra' MV Rehearsal Video; Fans Heap Praise on K-Pop Star

BLACKPINK's Jennie gave off main dancer vibes in a new video she released online.

On Monday, the main rapper of the world-famous K-pop girl group took to her official YouTube channel to release the "Mantra" MV Rehearsal video as part of her promotions for her new single.

Rocking a red crop top and black joggers, Jennie showed off her impeccable dancing skills while surrounded by her backup dancers, dressed in all-black outfits. The K-pop artist seemingly had a blast doing the routine as she giggled and smiled several times, as seen in the video.

Fans heaped praise on Jennie after seeing how hard she went on the choreography and how much she enjoyed recording the clip with her dancers.

"She's ready to be the main performer at the awards show," one fan wrote on YouTube, while another said, "Jennie's dance moves are eating. This is really refreshing to see on her. Wishing to see more perfect choreography from her like this."

"It's nice seeing a k-pop idol enjoying what she does. Jennie smiling at her dancers just proves that she's having a great time here," someone else commented.

Many also took to X, formerly Twitter, to shower Jennie with compliments, with one tweeting, "I love love the choreography. Jennie is honestly a very underrated dancer. Very glad that she decided to go with a more dance heavy song as her first single."

"Jennie, you ate this performance mother," another comment read.

Jennie released her new solo single "Mantra" on Oct. 10, and it quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 47 countries, including the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, and many more, according to the Korea Times.

The K-pop idol, who recently launched her own label, called Odd Atelier, for her solo endeavors, is set to perform her new song on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday.