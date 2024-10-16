Darius Rucker Faceplants On-Stage: 'I Busted My A** in My Hometown'

Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame didn't let an embarrassing fall keep him down.

The rocker-turned-country singer was performing on stage on October 10 at Charleston, South Carolina's annual Riverfront Revival concert when his fall was caught on video.

While singing his solo hit "Alright" from 2008, Rucker lost his footing and faceplanted. Miraculously, he kept right on singing despite the accident. However, he did need the help of his security to get him back on his feet.

He was a good sport about it and chuckled before speaking to the crowd.

"I'm old as f--k," he declared after the incident.

Before the song ended, he turned to his keyboard player Lee Turner and pointed out where he tripped.

"We've been doing this all summer. I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-s in my hometown," Rucker added.

Hootie & the Blowfish just finished their 43-city tour that began in May and ended up wrapping in September.

The band is known for hits like "Hold My Hand", "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be with You." The group would find their biggest success with their 1994 album Cracked Rear View, which has gone on to archived Diamond status from the Recording industry Association of America for selling over 10 million copies in the country.

In 2008, Rucker embarked on a solo career and pivoted to country music. His biggest solo hit came in 2013 with his song "Wagon Wheel," which was also certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Rucker is not the only star to have a fall on stage as Olivia Rodrigo recently took a tumble when she was performing as part of her Guts world tour in Melbourne, on October 14.

Olivia Rodrigo flawlessly recovers from a fall during her concert in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Av7ci4NLgl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2024

"Oh my god, that was fun, I'm okay!" Rodrigo said in response.

"Wow, sometimes there's just a hole on the stage. That's alright!" she added.