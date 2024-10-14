Olivia Rodrigo Unfazed by Stage Fall in Melbourne Concert: 'That Was Fun'

Olivia Rodrigo drew attention online for her stage fall.

The 21-year-old singer held her "GUTS" world tour concert at Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne, on October 14. According to clips uploaded on social media, Olivia went viral for accidentally falling through a hole in the stage, much to the audience's shock.

However, Olivia handled the situation like a true pro, as the singer went back up saying, "Oh my god, that was fun, I'm okay!"

The singer added while climbing out, "Wow, sometimes there's just a hole on the stage. That's alright!"

"Okay, where was I?" Olivia asked, highlighting her ever-present elegance amid clumsiness. "How are you doing tonight, Melbourne?"

The video immediately garnered reactions from netizens. Some were worried for Olivia, while others stated that somebody was "getting fired" for the stage mishap.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported on October 14 that Olivia will continue her tour at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia (October 17, 18, 21, and 22).

By the time October concludes, the concert film titled "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" will arrive on Netflix. The film will showcase footage from her concert at the Intuit Dome, in Los Angeles earlier in August.