Maya Henry Faces Hate Online Following Liam Payne's Death, Netizens Defend Late Singer's Ex-Fiancée

Following Liam Payne's tragic passing, many fans and celebrities have taken their thoughts on social media to express their grief for the late singer. However, during this heartbreaking time, Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry caught the brunt of some angry fans.
Payne and Henry's dating news became public in 2019 and in 2020, the two got engaged. The two had a rocky relationship, with on-and-offs in between, but ultimately resulted in their breakup in 2022.
After the two separated, Henry published a novel titled "Looking Forward." Henry claimed that the book was inspired by her journals during the COVID-19 pandemic while engaged to Payne.
"Looking Forward" tells the story of an aspiring model named Mallory, who ends up in a relationship with Oliver, a former boy band member. The book also tackles sensitive subjects, such as abortion, abuse, violence, and substance abuse.
US Weekly reported that Maya Henry filed a cease-and-desist order against the singer. This information also arrived following the news of Henry's claims accusing Payne of repeatedly contacting her and her family members.
Henry also appeared in a podcast, where she shared about her experience in her relationship with Payne.
On October 17, netizens were alarmed by the influx of hate comments on Henry's Instagram account. Numerous posts were uploaded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing Henry's comments section being flooded by distasteful remarks.
According to the posts, many pointed their fingers at Henry, blaming her for what had happened to Payne.
In response to the hate comments, netizens defended the model.
Meanwhile, some simply expressed heartbreak over the sorrowful situation, while others speculatively intertwined Payne's case with excerpts from Henry's book.
