Maya Henry Faces Hate Online Following Liam Payne's Death, Netizens Defend Late Singer's Ex-Fiancée

Following Liam Payne's tragic passing, many fans and celebrities have taken their thoughts on social media to express their grief for the late singer. However, during this heartbreaking time, Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry caught the brunt of some angry fans.

Payne and Henry's dating news became public in 2019 and in 2020, the two got engaged. The two had a rocky relationship, with on-and-offs in between, but ultimately resulted in their breakup in 2022.

After the two separated, Henry published a novel titled "Looking Forward." Henry claimed that the book was inspired by her journals during the COVID-19 pandemic while engaged to Payne.

"Looking Forward" tells the story of an aspiring model named Mallory, who ends up in a relationship with Oliver, a former boy band member. The book also tackles sensitive subjects, such as abortion, abuse, violence, and substance abuse.

this is from Maya Henry’s book where she talks about Liam: pic.twitter.com/YWdYrj58Vs — ً (@tylerduran21) October 17, 2024

US Weekly reported that Maya Henry filed a cease-and-desist order against the singer. This information also arrived following the news of Henry's claims accusing Payne of repeatedly contacting her and her family members.

Henry also appeared in a podcast, where she shared about her experience in her relationship with Payne.

On October 17, netizens were alarmed by the influx of hate comments on Henry's Instagram account. Numerous posts were uploaded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing Henry's comments section being flooded by distasteful remarks.

According to the posts, many pointed their fingers at Henry, blaming her for what had happened to Payne.

In response to the hate comments, netizens defended the model.

Maya Henry does NOT deserve this yall. Do you realise she has nothing to do with Liam Payne passing away? pic.twitter.com/AanXdQQDTG — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) October 16, 2024

people are disgusting — Flaxety (@flaxety) October 16, 2024

the internet already attacking maya…speaking up about the abuse she endured does not make her responsible for someone else’s actions. really hope she has a good support system around her that keeps her away from all thispic.twitter.com/r6CA87qOh7 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) October 16, 2024

Mourning someone is okay, even when they were violent and abusive. Blaming a woman who was abused by him of murder is VILE and disgusting. Maya Henry is not guilty of anything, she just told her truth about Liam. pic.twitter.com/srASOzGPaz — NO HARD FEELINGS (@dlovesleighanne) October 16, 2024

just yesterday Maya Henry shared that Liam Payne would manipulate her with threats of suicide - and implied she would be to blame if anything happened to him after the release of her book. My heart is with Maya right now, this is not fair 💔 — Tara Mae 🤍 (@txrzyy) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, some simply expressed heartbreak over the sorrowful situation, while others speculatively intertwined Payne's case with excerpts from Henry's book.