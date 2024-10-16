Liam Payne, Former One Direction Band Member, Dead At 31

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 31.

TMZ reports that the singer died Wednesday evening. According to the outlet, several witnesses at the hotel where he was staying in Buenos Aires said Payne fell from his room on the 4th floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. It is not known if it was intentional or accidental.

According to the outlet, prior to the tragedy, Payne had been acting erratic in the hotel lobby and had to be carried back to his room.

The tragic passing comes after headlines following his attendance of former bandmate Niall Horan's show in Argentina. The two seemingly put the troubles of their past behind them, posing for a selfie together backstage.

Amidst abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Maya Henry, who is currently pursuing legal action, the English singer shared plans to revamp his career and return to the music industry.

The artist is survived by his parents and two older sisters. He also has a 6-year-old son, Bear Gray Payne, with his ex, singer Cheryl Cole.

Payne was primarily known for being part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The massively successful boy band was formed in the UK version of The X Factor in 2010. After the band broke up, Payne released his debut solo album, "LP1," in 2019.