Harry Styles Sparks Buzz He's Releasing a New Album -- and It's Sooner Than You Think

Harry Styles could be gracing fans with new music soon.

Last month, Saturday Night Live shared the schedule for the first shows of its 50th season. Noticably, the show skipped the week of October 26. This led some of Styles' fans to speculate that the star will appear on the show during that week to promote new music.

"So there's still a gap on October 26 right??? AND people are talking about October 18... walk with me," commented one X user.

so there’s still a gap on October 26 right??? AND people are talking about October 18… walk with me pic.twitter.com/zruYelPmng — feds 🫧 (@fedsaep) October 9, 2024

However, one person pointed out that the show is just set to take a break that week and that Styles will not be appearing on it.

"I think they have a break during the week of October 26," commented someone else.

I think they have a break during the week of October 26.. — HS4 World Tour (@HS4WorldTour) October 9, 2024

However, that has not stopped fans from theorizing that Styles will still drop music on October 18. Part of the clues pointing to new music come from two artists pushing their albums back that were set to be released on this day. Both Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas were set to release their respective albums on October 18, however, they both pushed the release dates back. This typically happens in the case of a big artist dropping, but not always.

"I wanna know who the heck is releasing a surprise album on October 18th cause there's no way both Joe Jonas and Shawn Mendes delayed their album releases (both set for that very same day) just for creative reasons," commented one X user.

I wanna know who the heck is releasing a surprise album on October 18th cause there’s no way both Joe Jonas and Shawn Mendes delayed their album releases (both set for that very same day) just for creative reasons pic.twitter.com/N5zm3oQfET — Lex' (@findinglex) October 10, 2024

"Shawn delaying his album which is fully finished atp so like the only reason to delay it is if another bigger artist was putting out music and guess what the og release date was...10/18...HS4 AT MIDNIGHT PEOPLE," someone else commented.

shawn delaying his album which is fully finished atp so like the only reason to delay it is if another bigger artist was putting out music and guess what the og release date was…10/18…HS4 AT MIDNIGHT PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/DeEYdXUbLX — S 💋 (@blueblrdhoneyy) October 9, 2024

In September, pop culture podcast Deux U' by Deux Moi said: "Harry Styles new music is coming sooner than you think. Apparently he is dropping a single very, very soon. Now, do I mean in the next couple days? No, but very soon."

A source previously revealed to the Daily Mail that the upcoming album will "be his "most emotional album yet."

Collaborations have not been revealed for the project, but Capital FM reports that Styles has been spotted with Fred Again.., Florence Welch and André 3000.

Styles has yet to confirm the news as to if he will be releasing a new album or single at this time. It's been over two years since Styles released his GRAMMY-winning album, Harry's House. The project featured his biggest hit to date with "As It Was."