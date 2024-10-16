Maya Henry in Shock: How Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancée Reacted to Singer's Untimely Death

Maya Henry, who used to be the fiancée of the former One Direction star Liam Payne, is reportedly shocked by the tragic news of his death.

According to Daily Mail, people familiar with the situation claimed that the model had learned about the gruesome incident when a member of her team was approached by a reporter.

"Right now she is obviously in shock," an unnamed source told Daily Mail.

The city's ambulance services confirmed that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at around 5 p.m. local time.

The resulting injuries were so severe that the singer died on the spot, and the ambulance that had been called arrived a few minutes after it had been raised. The spokesman of the said service underscored that the physical conditions of the victim were "incompatible with life."

A few days before the death of the young pop star, New York Post reported Maya Henry instructed her lawyers to send Payne a cease and desist letter, as she was convinced that the singer's behavior bordered on harassment.

She alleged that he had been reaching out to her and her friends, including her mother, using various phone numbers and email accounts.

"Is this normal behavior to you?" she asked in a recent video.

Henry, who has been promoting her debut novel "Looking Forward," described her relationship with Payne as complicated. And, as Henry herself admitted, created "problems."

They met in 2018 and entered into an engagement in 2020. But shortly after the summer, there were persistent rumors in the British press that the star couple had ended their relationship.

However, the official last few months of the singer's life have been associated with another young lady – the model Kate Cassidy.