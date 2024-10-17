Liam Payne's Final Moments: Leaked Audio Describes Him as 'Totally Wasted' Who 'Fainted' Before Fatal Fall

Tragedy struck when Liam Payne met his untimely death at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

According to a purported cleaning staff member, there were signs of unusual behavior exhibited by the former One Direction star prior to his tragic demise.

A WhatsApp audio clip was leaked, with a woman allegedly working at the CasaSur Palermo revealing details of Payne's final moments alive.

X user @altashanta shared the audio clip on her page, with the tweet translated to English, saying, "Some cleaning staff at the hotel where Liam Payne (CasaSur) was staying said that the guy was super stoned. It never fails."

Unas chicas de personal de limpieza que trabaja en el hotel donde se hospedaba Liam Payne (CasaSur) dijeron que el chabón estaba mega falopeado. No falla. pic.twitter.com/dTXnyEO1vW — lorem ipsum (@altashanta) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, in the audio, the woman could be heard saying in Spanish, translated to English, "Yes, "He's dead. The man, he's dead."

"Some say he fainted in the lobby (of the hotel). They brought him back again to his room and he was acting kinda crazy and he jumped. He jumped. He was totally wasted (drugged)."

The alleged housekeeper also reportedly recalled cleaning Payne's room on Wednesday and claimed that during her routine, the singer was allegedly engaged in drug use in her presence, all the while "apologizing for the mess."

The source of how the WhatsApp audio was obtained by the original poster is shrouded in mystery, but a statement from law enforcement appears to validate the audio's claims.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, revealed to AP that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

X user @j44sqt9vrb also shared a screenshot of a text conversation that revealed a guest at the hotel saw the "Strip That Down" singer jump.

no because this is actually insane, what the hell liam payne pic.twitter.com/ILEDHLpdHP — barefootchallenge (@j44sqt9vrb) October 16, 2024

Upon receiving an urgent call at around 5 PM local time, law enforcement officers made their way to the CasaSur hotel after an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

In a 911 call, the hotel manager urgently reports "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol... He's destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please."

The manager called back after the line went dead, repeating his request and claiming, per The Sun, "We need you to send someone urgently because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger."

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

The manager's voice grew increasingly distressed as they requested immediate assistance, emphasizing the presence of a balcony in the room.

Este es el audio de la llamada al 911 del dueño del hotel, el cual se hospedaba Liam Payne.



"Tenemos un huésped que está sobrepasado de droga y está rompiendo toda la habitación", dijo. Así quedó la tv. pic.twitter.com/FbOe9YFpin — lorem ipsum (@altashanta) October 16, 2024

Music Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the WhatsApp audio clip.

A representative from the emergency medical team confirmed that Payne was pronounced dead at the location where he had a fatal fall resulting in serious injuries.

Alberto Crescenti said, "The alarm was raised at 5.04pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur."

"At 5.11pm an ambulance arrived and the man was certified dead. There was no possibility of resuscitating him."