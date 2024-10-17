The Vans Warped Tour has officially announced its return in 2025 after festival founder Kevin Lyman hinted last month that the long-running traveling punk rock show would make a comeback for its 30th anniversary.

Produced in partnership with the music and promotion company Insomniac, the 2025 Warped Tour contains multi-day stops in three cities (at least revealed thus far): Washington, D.C., on June 14-15, 2025, Long Beach, California, on July 26-27, 2025, and Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 15, 16, 2025.

Pre-sale for all dates goes live on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET), with 2-day general admission and 2-day VIP passes available for each city.

On Thursday (Oct. 17), a press release containing statements from Lyman and Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella officially unveiled the return of the Vans Warped Tour for 2025 and its continuation into the "next generation" of musicians and fans. Confirmed information about all the bands and artists involved is forthcoming, but the tour promises that 70-100 bands will included at each stop.

"The Vans Warped Tour, recognized as one of the most successful and longest-running festivals of its kind, is making a triumphant return in 2025, marking its 30th anniversary and catalyzing the platform for the future," the press release says.

"Featuring three two-day day festivals in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, Vans Warped Tour 2025 makes its return in partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world's largest music festivals and live events, to revive the magic for both longtime fans and newcomers alike," it continues.

we are so back. presale thurs 10.24 at 9 am pt | 12 pm et @ https://t.co/Sa6H6RgWqY 🎫 pic.twitter.com/UxupkS9K0c — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) October 17, 2024

Also acknowledging its past, the announcement adds, "After concluding its final cross-country tour in 2018 and hosting a memorable 25th anniversary event, the iconic festival will have a continued focus on community and nurturing the next generation of artists, musicians and skateboarders."

It further says, "Each stop will showcase 70 to 100 bands, reflecting a wide range of genres including but not limited to rock, punk rock, alternative, pop punk, emo, and more. The return of Vans Warped Tour will combine beloved festival favorites from the last 30 years of Warped Tour [and] a diverse lineup of newer acts."

First launched in 1995, the Warped Tour was a significant cultural phenomenon for the music world, particularly for punk, alternative, and extreme sports communities. Artists who participated in the tour in the past include Katy Perry, blink-182, All Time Low, Eminem, Ice-T, Less Than Jake, Black Eyed Peas, and many more.

The tour ceased cross-country operations in 2018 due to financial challenges, health and safety concerns, a shifting music landscape, and other contributing factors. In 2019, the Warped Tour held a few select shows to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Last month, setting off a flurry of headlines and renewed interest in the tour, Lyman told Pollstar, "We have something cooking for 2025. Details should be ready in a few weeks."

Get Warped Tour tickets at the newly re-launched vanswarpedtour.com.