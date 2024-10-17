Jojo Says This Rapper Did Cocaine And Spoke in Third Person on Worst Date Ever

R&B icon Jojo has recently embarked on an exciting new chapter of her career. The 33-year-old vocalist is gradually launching a new musical era with her newest single "Porcelain." She also released her tell-all memoir "OVER THE INFLUENCE," recounting her journey as a child star.
However, she's currently making headlines for a very different reason. In a recent interview with Emma Wahlburger, Jojo gave a detailed response to what her worst first date was. Keeping their identity private, she claimed it was with a "talented artist, more so known as rapper back then" who picked her up in a "Batmobile," spoke of themselves in third person and offered her cocaine before proceeding to do it themselves in the bathroom.
She claimed he also drank much more than her during the date and went on to get a DUI later in his career. When asked if she stayed in contact with the fellow artist, she responded by saying only in passing, as he went on to enter a serious relationship with a friend of hers. "I don't understand how she's with this guy, he's a narcissist. I know that term is way overused, but I think this guy is a narcissist."
Fans are currently speculating on the identity of the man, using clues from the story to narrow down the possible suspects. Some fans have suspected it to be Ty Dolla $ign, as he owns a black Lamborghini with butterfly doors, started out as a rapper before leaning into singing, dated Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, and was arrested for having drugs in his vehicle.
Others are guessing it could be Machine Gun Kelly, G Eazy, or Tyga, as they all went on to seriously date artists Jojo was also friends with. Other guesses include Bow Wow, A$AP Rocky, and Tory Lanez, though the rapper in question currently remains unidentified.
