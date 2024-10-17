Jojo Says This Rapper Did Cocaine And Spoke in Third Person on Worst Date Ever

R&B icon Jojo has recently embarked on an exciting new chapter of her career. The 33-year-old vocalist is gradually launching a new musical era with her newest single "Porcelain." She also released her tell-all memoir "OVER THE INFLUENCE," recounting her journey as a child star.

However, she's currently making headlines for a very different reason. In a recent interview with Emma Wahlburger, Jojo gave a detailed response to what her worst first date was. Keeping their identity private, she claimed it was with a "talented artist, more so known as rapper back then" who picked her up in a "Batmobile," spoke of themselves in third person and offered her cocaine before proceeding to do it themselves in the bathroom.

Jojo needs to spill 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mry1X5gklg — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 17, 2024

She claimed he also drank much more than her during the date and went on to get a DUI later in his career. When asked if she stayed in contact with the fellow artist, she responded by saying only in passing, as he went on to enter a serious relationship with a friend of hers. "I don't understand how she's with this guy, he's a narcissist. I know that term is way overused, but I think this guy is a narcissist."

Fans are currently speculating on the identity of the man, using clues from the story to narrow down the possible suspects. Some fans have suspected it to be Ty Dolla $ign, as he owns a black Lamborghini with butterfly doors, started out as a rapper before leaning into singing, dated Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, and was arrested for having drugs in his vehicle.

Others are guessing it could be Machine Gun Kelly, G Eazy, or Tyga, as they all went on to seriously date artists Jojo was also friends with. Other guesses include Bow Wow, A$AP Rocky, and Tory Lanez, though the rapper in question currently remains unidentified.