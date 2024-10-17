Halsey Once Dodged Police Trouble By Taking a 'Half Naked' Picture With Them

Halsey once avoided getting in trouble with the police by taking a picture with them, one that was unexpected.

The singer recently recalled a party that she once threw that the police shut down due to a noise complaint. However, Halsey was able to escape any legal troubles by taking a "half naked" picture with them.

"It wasn't until a couple of years later that I was like, 'D--n, those cops just have a picture of me half naked on their phone. I'm sure it comes out in bars. Ah, don't love that," she told Rolling Stone UK.

"All those little versions of me that are out on their little side quests, floating around the world – I wish I could bring you back home so that you weren't out there going through that," Halsey added.

"That picture on that phone, that nude on someone's phone, that Polaroid photo, all those little versions of me in that intimate space whether consenting or not, that are out in the world that people were using for whatever, I wish I could call them back. That's a really lonely feeling," she furthered.

The conversation then turned to the question of asking someone to delete a nude from their phone. That's when Hailey pointed out that she is a people pleaser and how it ties in to her song "Lonely Is the Muse."

"I've always wanted to be the Cool Girl. And asking someone to delete all your nudes is not very Cool Girl of you, even in the breakup. I'm different now, but that song is about a decade and a half of that," Halsey shared.

Halsey's revelation for Rolling Stone comes as the singer gears up to release her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator on October 25.

To help promote the album, Halsey has shared several candid shots of her as the artists who inspired some of the songs on the project. She has dressed up as Dolly Parton, Cher and more.