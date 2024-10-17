Charli XCX Calls Out 'Fake Fans' at LA Concert: 'Are You F**king Joking?'

Charli XCX has called out some fake fans who did not know the lyrics to one of her biggest songs --"I Love It."

In a video posted to TikTok, Charli can be heard calling out the fans at her L.A. stop of the Sweat Tour on October 15 who did not know any of the lyrics.

"Are you f---ink joking?" she scolds the fans.

Charli then stands there for a minute, appearing to be frustrated with her arms out. She then asks them "What?" as her song "I Love It" continues to play in the background. Charli even went as far as to shrug at the fans.

"Charli XCX's reaction to the fake fans on the floor who knew no lyrics and gave 0% the entire show," the text over the video said.

The video then cut to a different part of the concert and to fans who gave much more enthusiasm.

"I f--king love you guys," Charli can be heard saying to the fans.

"Charli's reaction to the fans in the obstructed view nosebleeds who gave 110% despite being behind the stage," that part of the video was captioned.

Fans in the comments section of the video were upset that people who had better seats did not appear to be true fans.

"This is why ticket prices shouldn't be so high. It leaves a gap between real fans and people that just go cause they see a trend and can afford it," commented one person.

"Those are the people that got pit over me?!?!?" questioned another.

"The worst part is I love it is like her most popular song before brat for locals?? Like I feel like the songs ppl knew her for was I love it, fancy, and boom clap," chimed in someone else.

"How do ppl not know this song," wrote a TikTok user.

"I Love It" is one of Charli's biggest hits. Released in 2012, the song includes Icona Pop and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has gone on to be certified 5x Platinum for the sales equivalent of 5 million units in the United States.

Charli has had a big year musically. Her album Brat has taken over the cultural zeitgeist and her Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan has seen several famous faces attend like Malia Obama.