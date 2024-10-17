Tyler, the Creator Announces New Album With Rumored Frank Ocean Feature

After teasing the release of new music early Wednesday morning, Tyler, the Creator confirms his eighth studio album, Chromakopia, is set for release October 28th.

The internet has been set ablaze as rumors swirl the project may feature Frank Ocean. Not only is the release date on Ocean's 37th birthday, but fans also speculate he may be one of the men marching in lead single "St. Chroma's" teaser trailer.

Genius.com also updated Chromakopia's tracklist, noting that "St. Chroma" features Daniel Caeser and Ocean.

Ocean, who has remained musically dormant since 2016's Blonde, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight following his disaster Coachella set in 2023. His first performance in nearly six years left fans disappointed with his late arrival and last-minute production changes, leading him to cancel his second weekend slot. However, after seemingly relocating to Amsterdam and staying out of the public eye, Ocean may finally be ready to re-emerge.

Pharrell also added fuel to the fire by sharing that Ocean is "currently cooking" during Apple Music's Zane Lowe's podcast. "Frank stays in the kitchen," he shared. "And that's probably the reason why he doesn't serve as much. He really enjoys the culinary process."

Ocean feature or not, excitement is buzzing around Chromakopia and its potential live performance during Camp Flog Gnaw on November 16th and 17th. Initiating a new musical era for Tyler, the project is also rumored to feature Steve Lacy and Solange.