Steve Aoki Shares Emotional Post Mourning Liam Payne: 'I Can't Believe You're Gone, Brother'

Liam Payne's tragic passing has shocked the music industry, with DJ Steve Aoki being one of the artists who expressed heartbreak over the late singer's death.

On October 18, Aoki uploaded an emotional post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which mourned the death of Payne. The tweet included several photos of the two enjoying each other's company in casual times and performances.

According to his caption, Aoki shared that he'll miss his dear friend and that writing the post was difficult.

"(It) doesn't make any sense, I can't believe you're gone brother," Aoki said. "We had so many amazing memories together on and off the stage."

Aoki continued by describing Payne as a "true legend" and a "kinder soul with a heart of gold."

"Miss u my brother," the DJ added.

I’ll miss u dear friend. It’s so difficult to write this out. Doesn’t make sense, I can’t believe you’re gone brother. We had so many amazing memories together on and off the stage. A true legend and a kinder soul with a heart of gold. Miss u my brother. pic.twitter.com/eMv3Wz3DZK — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) October 17, 2024

In the comments, netizens were also saddened by the post, leading them to send heartfelt words to Aoki. The post included remarks such as "the loss of a friend is truly unbelievable," "I'm so broken for them," and "thank you for loving our boys, grateful for your friendship."

Apart from Aoki, other celebrities have mourned Payne on social media, such as Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton, Zedd, and many more. One Direction, including Niall Horan, has released a statement addressing Payne's passing, as separate posts were also uploaded by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.