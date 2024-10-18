DJ Kaskade, Wife Naomi Raddon Divorcing After Nearly Three Decades of Marriage

DJ Kaskade's wife Naomi Raddon wants to put an end to their marriage of nearly three decades.

Raddon filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on Thursday in Los Angeles County.

According to the court documents obtained by People, Naomi is requesting a dissolution of her marriage to DJ Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon.

Ryan and Naomi tied the knot on Aug. 24, 1996, and welcomed three children — Mia and Sasha, who are already over 18, and Isla, who is now 14.

In Naomi's filing, their date of separation is listed as June 27, 2024, marking the end of their almost 28 years of marital union.

Naomi is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their youngest daughter, and she's also asking for Ryan to cover her legal fees and provide spousal support.

"Petitioner [Naomi] will list and itemize any and all separate assets and obligations as and when the same are fully ascertained, and/or will seek leave to amend this Petition accordingly, and/or will list such separate assets and debts in her Declaration of Disclosure," read a portion of the document.

It's not clear if DJ Kaskade, who is considered a pioneer of EDM, signed a prenuptial agreement to protect his $50 million to $60 million estimated fortune, according to the Daily Mail.

The divorce filing comes as a shock since the two were last spotted happily playing golf while vacationing in Fiji just this past April.

On Valentine's Day last year, Ryan, who is one of the top-earning DJs in the world, poured his heart out as he proclaimed his love for his wife in an Instagram post.

"I love this girl. I love her for so many reasons but one that I have been thinking a lot about lately is her BIG HEART! [heart emoji]," he wrote at the time.

The "On Your Mind" hitmaker continued, "If you've met her — she's your friend. If you've had a conversation with her she's probably invited you over for dinner. She makes friends wherever she goes and with everyone. It's been amazing to watch and learn from her how to love so unconditionally."

Amid the heartbreaking news, DJ Kaskade is still set to perform at the AYU Dayclub in Las Vegas this Saturday.