Charlie Puth Incurs Massive Loss From Off-Market Sale of Beverly Hills Mansion

Charlie Puth sacrificed millions to get rid of his luxury Beverly Hills mansion.

The singer-songwriter, 32, has finally sold his multimillion property months after listing it on the market.

Puth originally asked for $17 million for the house last November after buying it for just under $9 million in 2017. Since there were no takers, he reduced its price to $14 million in May, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the lowered pricing, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker still couldn't find a buyer for it, causing him to slash another $3 million from the asking price and settle with $11 million.

Considering the inflation rate, the value of the property would have been so much more. It's also worth noting that the mansion was built by renowned architect Rex Lotery in 1965, adding to its appeal.

While the massive loss incurred from the sale would make anyone feel bad for the Grammy-nominated singer, it's not the same for the new owner of the property. The Daily Mail has learned that Puth sold the mansion to "Million Dollar Listing" star Josh Flagg in an off-market deal.

The '60s-inspired beauty is a sight to behold, with its mid-century design and well-crafted structure made of a combination of stone, redwood, concrete, and glass.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features floor-to-ceiling windows, oak window panes, a formal entry hall, a two-story ceiling, a sunken family room, a built-in bar, a formal dining room, and a private patio, among other amenities.

Puth's former property was once dubbed "The de Cordova House" as it was previously owned by "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" producer Freddie de Cordova, who turned it into a vibrant social hub for the biggest names in Beverly Hills.

Though Charlie, who tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in September, got rid of his Beverly Hills above, he is unlikely to leave California for good since he still has properties in Studio City and Santa Barbara.

He coughed up $9.2 million for a Bedford mansion in 2022 and bought another luxurious house on Miami Beach's exclusive North Bay Road the year after, as per Architectural Digest.