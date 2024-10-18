Dave Grohl Steps Out With Daughter in LA Sans Wedding Ring Amid Secret Love Child Scandal

Dave Grohl took a breather from the tension in his home by stepping out with one of his daughters.

On Thursday, the band vocalist, 55, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with one of his older daughters amid his secret love child scandal.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Grohl is seen carrying four packs of cigarettes after walking out of a convenience store without his wedding ring.

The Foo Fighters lead vocalist appeared somber as he made his way to his car, where one of his three daughters was waiting inside.

Grohl kept it casual by wearing a black T-shirt, cargo pants, and white Nike sneakers for the quick stop. Meanwhile, it wasn't clear if it was 18-year-old Violet Maye or 15-year-old Harper who was inside the black truck.

Aside from Violet and Harper, Dave and his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, are parents to 10-year-old Ophelia Saint.

The sighting comes weeks after Grohl made his first public appearance since announcing that he had fathered a child with a different woman on Sept. 11. At the time, the musician was snapped walking in a Spiriting Halloween store parking lot with Ophelia.

The father-and-daughter duo looked serious as they carried several shopping bags and skeleton decor at the end of their trip to the store.

Early this week, an insider disclosed to In Touch Weekly Dave's plan to save his marriage to Blum, including "offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy."

"He's gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it's changed the dynamic and he hates it. But he's got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life," the source noted.

The identity of Grohl's baby mama has not been disclosed.