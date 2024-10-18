Maggie Rogers Plays 'Night Changes' At Her Boston Show In Honor of Liam Payne

Maggie Rogers stepped onto the stage at Boston's TD Garden, her heart heavy as she performed One Direction's "Night Changes" in a touching tribute to the late Liam Payne.

With genuine emotion, she connected with the audience, sharing, "This week has really made me reflect on how precious life is and how quickly everything can change."

Her words resonated deeply, capturing the raw feelings of loss and remembrance in that moment.

"We're just about the same age... I wanted to just honor anyone who has been touched by [One Direction's] music."

maggie rogers just did a tribute for liam and sang part of night changes and im sobbing pic.twitter.com/WYswkpxw5e — 🍉 (@pleasingblooms) October 18, 2024

Maggie Rogers performs “Night Changes” at her Boston show after talking about Liam Payne passing. When I say this was the most touching, raw part of the night. pic.twitter.com/AkhcpKuGhP — Meredith Lutter (@meredith_lutter) October 18, 2024

Social media has been flooded with tributes from celebrities and fans for Payne, who was only 31.

The outpouring of love and remembrance has led to a significant stream surge for the late artist's solo songs and memorable One Direction songs.

Hits like "Story Of My Life," released in 2013, debut single "What Makes You Beautiful," released in 2011, and "Night Changes," released in 2014, have made a reappearance on the music charts as a result of this wave of support, per the Daily Mail.

In fact, Chart Data on X tweeted that "One Direction's 'Night Changes' returns to the top 100 on the global Spotify chart at #74 with 1.806 million streams, up 21% on October 16."

Payne's final song, "Teardrops," debuted on the US iTunes chart, joining his first solo release, "Strip That Down," from 2017.

On October 16, tragedy struck as the One Direction member allegedly jumped from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti informed La Nación that the injuries sustained by Payne when he plunged from the 3rd floor were severe and beyond treatment.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

Even though the findings of Payne's autopsy have not yet been made public, Crescenti emphasized that his team was unable to administer any life-saving treatment at the location.

"The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries."

According to CNN, the results of a toxicology report is pending but Payne's cause of death has been preliminarily attributed to a combination of internal and external hemorrhaging.