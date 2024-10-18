Bruce Springsteen Says Jeremy Allen White 'Sings Pretty Good' in Upcoming Biopic About Him

Bruce Springsteen is getting candid about his upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, mainly the performance of Jeremy Allen White.

Springsteen stopped by the The Graham Norton Show on October 18 to talk about the project as well as share some new insights into it.

"It's a lovely cast and I am involved a little," he teased, according to People.

The rock legend then spoke about White's portrayal of him in the movie.

"This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," Springsteen began.

"It's difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good," he complimented.

Earlier this month, Springsteen sat down with Zach Bryan for Rolling Stone. During the interview he talked a little bit more about the biopic.

"I've seen the scripts and I've talked to the director. They're just putting it all together, so I don't have an awful lot to say about it, but I'm excited about it happening," he said.

"It'll be an interesting story," he shared before adding that the film was "an interesting story" with a "really good" screenplay.

"I feel good about the whole project," he revealed.

Deliver Me from Nowhere is set chronicle the story of the making of Springsteen's iconic 1982 album, Nebraska.

That is not the only project that Springsteen has in the works. The singer has a documentary in the works as well called Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. It it set to chronicle the behind-the-scenes moments of his band's world tour.

"I get anticipatory anxiety. It's not quite the same thing as nervousness," Springsteen said on Graham Norton.

"It's a natural feeling to have before you go out to challenge yourself. If it wasn't there, I think there would be something wrong with you and you couldn't do the job," he shared.

Despite his many projects in the works, Springsteen has no plans on settling down anytime soon and debunked claims that he was going to retire.

"You've never seen a hearse with luggage on top so that will be it for me. I am going to keep going until it's over," he concluded.