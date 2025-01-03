Jeremy Allen White's Singing in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Gets Bruce Springsteen's Seal of Approval

Bruce Springsteen is singing his praises for Jeremy Allen White and his portrayal of the legendary singer in the upcoming biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The rock legend sat down with SiriusXM E Street Radio's Jim Rotolo where he shared that White's singing voice in the movie is good.

"He sings well. He sings very well," Springsteen said.

"You know, and Jeremy Strong [as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau] and Odessa Young [as then-girlfriend Faye], you know, it's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it's very exciting," he added.

In October, Springsteen also complimented White's voice in the movie when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

"This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," Springsteen began.

"It's difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good," he shared.

Elsewhere in the Sirius XM interview, Springsteen revealed what it was like to watch White portray a thirty-something version of him. Deliver Me from Nowhere is set chronicle the story of the making of Springsteen's iconic 1982 album, Nebraska.

"He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun. I've had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there," he said.

The singer is also working on a documentary as well called Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. It is set to chronicle the behind-the-scenes moments of his band's world tour.

Springsteen has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"You've never seen a hearse with luggage on top so that will be it for me. I am going to keep going until it's over," he said on the Graham Norton Show.