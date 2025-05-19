Springsteen Calls Out Trump Administration as ‘Treasonous’ in Tour Speech

Bruce Springsteen didn't hold back Saturday night in Manchester, England, using his second concert of the Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour to once again criticize the Trump administration.

Speaking to a packed crowd at Co-op Live, the rock legend called the former US president's leadership "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

The comments follow a heated exchange that began earlier in the week. After Springsteen made similar remarks at his tour opener on May 14, Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, calling the singer "highly overrated," "dumb as a rock," and "a dried out prune of a rocker."

According to Billboard, Trump also warned Springsteen to "keep his mouth shut" until he returns to the US, stirring concern among fans and free speech advocates alike. But the "Born in the USA" singer didn't back down.

"Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country's democracy, and they're too important to ignore," Springsteen told the crowd on May 17.

He delivered a heartfelt message: "In my home, they're persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That's happening now."

“My home, the America I love 🇺🇸 that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and TREASONOUS ADMINISTRATION‼️”



— Bruce Springsteen (The BOSS) #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice pic.twitter.com/X5zxeGh2Am — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) May 17, 2025

Springsteen Calls Out US Leaders for Ignoring the Needs of the Poor

Springsteen described a troubling picture of the US, saying powerful people are ignoring the needs of the poor, harming workers, and rolling back civil rights.

"They're removing residents off American streets without due process of law and deploying them to foreign detention centers," he said. "That's happening now."

In a powerful speech, he condemned the persecution of individuals in his home country for expressing their views and standing up for their rights, RollingStone said.

He also took aim at elected officials in the United States, accusing them of failing the people they represent.

Despite the heavy tone, Springsteen ended his three-minute talk on a hopeful note, quoting civil rights activist James Baldwin: "In this world, there isn't as much humanity as one would like, but there's enough."

The artist, known for his long career of political and social commentary, made it clear that his criticism wasn't about personal dislike—it was about protecting the values of democracy.

Springsteen is currently touring across Europe, with stops in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy through early July. He endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, showing his clear opposition to Trump's leadership and policies.

The tour is set to make its return to Manchester on May 20, where it will hold its third performance in the city. Each night so far has ended with a performance of Bob Dylan's "Chimes of Freedom," a song calling for justice and liberty.