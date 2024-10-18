Marc Anthony Slams Trump in Powerful Kamala Harris Ad: 'He Called Latinos Criminals and Rapists'

Marc Anthony is endorsing Kamala Harris for president in a new ad in which he slams Donald Trump for disrespecting Latinos.

In the powerful ad titled "Recuerdo," Anthony revisits Trump's actions when he was president, including criticizing Trump's actions after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

"I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief while thousands died," Anthony says. "I remember when our families lacked clean water and electricity, Trump threw paper towels and called Puerto Rico 'dirty and poor.'"

Anthony says Trump launched his presidential campaign by calling Latinos "criminals and rapists."

"He told us what he'll do. He'll separate children from their families, and threaten to use the Army to do it," he says. "This election goes way beyond political parties. Let's remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED, regardless of where we're from. I am Marc Anthony and I remember. That's why I support Kamala Harris for President."

Anthony's endorsement comes at a time when more Latinos are showing support for Trump. According to the Guardian, a recent Siena poll for the New York Times showed that nearly one in 10 Hispanic voters – people with roots in Spanish-speaking countries – who backed Biden in 2020 will vote for Trump this year.

Meanwhile, Anthony is the latest musician to back Harris for president after Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and more.