Kamala Harris Campaign Makes the Most Out of Taylor Swift Endorsement With New Snapchat Filter

Vice President Kamala Harris has launched a new snapchat filter featuring Taylor Swift in order to appeal to younger voters.

The new filter is available to Swifties in battleground states and allows users to pose under a digital banner reading, "In My Voting Era."

Billboard reports that there are a number of topics that users can choose from as well. To fill in the blank, users can select from a menu containing "Democracy," "Reproductive rights," "Climate action" and more.

A statement released to the outlet from Rosemary Boeglin, DNC communications director, spoke about the new initiative.

"This election will determine the future for young voters, from student loan debt relief and economic opportunity to whether they have fewer rights than their grandmothers did. Democrats are reaching out to young voters where they are, from concert venues to social media platforms, to make sure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot," the statement read.

The new snapchat filter comes after Swift previously endorsed Harris after the first presidential debate she participated in against Donald Trump on September 10.

In her statement, Swift shared that she is choosing to vote for Harris because she is a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

Swift went on to share that she was so "heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

While Swift has not spoken out on the new filter, the singer has been busy preparing for the final leg of her Eras Tour. To celebrate the tour coming back after a brief hiatus, Swift took to Instagram to mark the occasion in a reel.

Backed with GloRilla and Sexyy Red's song "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," Swift can be seen in the stadium as she poses with her cat and gives a cheeky smile to the camera.

The Eras Tour kicks off in Miami on Oct. 18 and will eventually conclude in Canada in December.