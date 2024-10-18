Liam Payne's Father Spotted Honoring Late Son Outside the Argentinian Hotel

Geoff Payne was spotted reading tributes at the Argentinan hotel, where his late son Liam Payne passed away.
According to Sky News on October 19, Payne's father has paid a visit to the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires. Various clips online showed Payne's father reading emotional tributes for the late singer, looking at the flowers in the area, and kissing pictures.
READ MORE: Liam Payne Was 'Battling Significant Drug Addiction,' Surrounded By People Pushing Him to Tour: Report
It was also reported that he had also greeted fans at the site. Sources then stated that Mr. Payne planned his travel to Argentina to recover his son's body and return him to the United Kingdom.
Initially, Mr. Payne was also seen accompanied by security and British consular officials. He has also paid a visit to the morgue to identify his son's body, before arranging the recovery at the local prosecutor's office.
The on-site press shared that Mr. Payne is also expected to collect his son's belongings.
Mr. Payne's visit also generated reactions online. One netizen said, "That moment must have been incredibly heartbreaking; it's a powerful reminder of the love and loss felt by his family."
Relatives of the late singer also released a brief statement. Payne's family shared that they were "heartbroken" by his untimely death and that he will always remain in their hearts.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.