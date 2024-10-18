Liam Payne's Father Spotted Honoring Late Son Outside the Argentinian Hotel

Geoff Payne was spotted reading tributes at the Argentinan hotel, where his late son Liam Payne passed away.

According to Sky News on October 19, Payne's father has paid a visit to the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires. Various clips online showed Payne's father reading emotional tributes for the late singer, looking at the flowers in the area, and kissing pictures.

An emotional moment for Liam Payne’s father, Geoff, as he reads tributes to his son outside the hotel where he died a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/uVKorp43AF — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) October 18, 2024

Liam Payne's legacy will always be remembered fondly. Our thoughts are with his family during this challenging time, particularly his father Geoff in Argentina. It’s truly heartbreaking to witness such a loss. pic.twitter.com/zvg6xsqAiS — mohan dhfm🔥 (@Superstar_mohan) October 18, 2024

Geoff viendo el altar que le hicieron para Liam payne en la puerta del hotel. pic.twitter.com/PWFkEK3wd0 — Gonzalo Ezequiel (@Gonzaroldann_) October 18, 2024

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne visited the tributes fans outside the hotel where his son died 💔💔 & pays tribute to his son together with the fans💔 pic.twitter.com/0ZcZd21ATe — Reagan's TV (@PeterReagan777) October 19, 2024

It was also reported that he had also greeted fans at the site. Sources then stated that Mr. Payne planned his travel to Argentina to recover his son's body and return him to the United Kingdom.

Initially, Mr. Payne was also seen accompanied by security and British consular officials. He has also paid a visit to the morgue to identify his son's body, before arranging the recovery at the local prosecutor's office.

The on-site press shared that Mr. Payne is also expected to collect his son's belongings.

Mr. Payne's visit also generated reactions online. One netizen said, "That moment must have been incredibly heartbreaking; it's a powerful reminder of the love and loss felt by his family."

Relatives of the late singer also released a brief statement. Payne's family shared that they were "heartbroken" by his untimely death and that he will always remain in their hearts.