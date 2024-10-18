Liam Payne Was 'Battling Significant Drug Addiction,' Surrounded By People Pushing Him to Tour: Report

Liam Payne was battling a reported addition to drugs at the time of his passing, according to a new report.

Sources revealed the news and said that Payne was surrounded by people that were eager to get him on the road and back making money again.

"Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working," a source told Page Six.

The source went on to say that Payne was surrounded by people that wanted him back making money despite the singer just getting out of rehab.

"They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab. How many times have we seen this story, where people are only concerned about making money?" the source added.

Executives at Payne's former label Universal were reportedly "uncomfortable" about continuing to work with the star. However, a spokesperson for the record label declined to comment on the situation.

"The issue is that it's not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist," a different source added.

Page Six went on to report that Payne spent 100 days in rehab back in 2023.

However, in the time leading up to his death, Payne was reportedly "high."

A member of Payne's group he was seen with, allegedly named Roger, who is his manager, approached an eyewitness who saw some of the erratic behavior the singer was displaying to offer an apology, explaining, "I'm sorry, he just gets so high sometimes," the Daily Mail reports.

The witness went on to note that Payne's pupils were dilated "and he was behaving in aggressive way."

It is worth noting that any use of drugs has not been confirmed at this time.

A source close to the Daily Mail revealed Payne was dropped from his label due to him being on the wrong path musically.

"Liam's advance was massive and he didn't recoup [it]. Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically," the source said.

"It is like all of Liam's music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him," they added.

The source went on to say that it being dropped from his label "devastated" him.

Payne saw success at the beginning of his music career with the top 10 hit "Strip That Down." However, his subsequent singles failed to match the same success.

Payne ultimately ended up passing away on October 16 after falling to his death from a third-story hotel balcony in Argentina.