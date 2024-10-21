Karol G emerges as the winner of the Latin Billboard Awards with 8 prizes. J Balvin and Maluma moved the audience on stage.

En español

The gala of the 2024 Latin Billboard Awards was filled with excitement, surprises, and celebrations, such as the beautiful on-stage reunion of Maluma and J Balvin. However, the undeniable star of the night was Karol G, who emerged as the biggest winner, taking home eight awards.

This victory is a kind of revenge for the Colombian artist after sharing the spotlight in previous editions with other big names like Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny.

Although none of the three top artists attended the ceremony in person, the event, which took place last Thursday but was broadcast on Sunday night, turned out to be the perfect stage for Karol G to shine brightly. Among the Latin Billboard awards she took home were Song of the Year, Vocal Collaboration of the Year, and Streaming Song of the Year.

Peso and Benito each won six awards. Bad Bunny, in particular, stood out with his album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,' which was recognized as Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year. His song 'Mónaco' also won Song of the Year in the sales category, reaffirming his impact on the music industry.

Meanwhile, Peso Pluma continues to establish himself as one of the most influential artists of the moment, especially in the regional Mexican genre, which he has helped raise to new levels of popularity in both Latin America and the United States.

Alejandro Sanz and Pepe Aguilar: A Tribute to Two Legends

One of the night's most emotional moments was the tribute to two Latin music legends: Alejandro Sanz and Pepe Aguilar. The Spanish singer-songwriter was honored with the Billboard Artistic Career Award, recognizing his impactful career that has left an indelible mark on Spanish-language music. Although he didn't perform, Sanz took the opportunity to thank his fans and announce the release of his new single, 'Palmeras en el jardín.'

"There was a time when making music in Spanish wasn't easy. I'm not saying it's easy now, but I'm saying to enjoy it a lot, to feel proud of what has been achieved here through many generations, through many different genres," Sanz said after dedicating the award to his colleagues and the audience.

Congrats a @alejandrosanz por el #LatinBillboard Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística 2024! 🙌✨ Un reconocimiento a un gran artista que marcó la historia de la música latina.



Listos para #PalmerasEnElJardín?

25/10🌴 pic.twitter.com/MCbIvcQDhz — sonymusiclatin (@SonyMusicLatin) October 21, 2024

On the other hand, Pepe Aguilar was recognized with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award, celebrating his legacy in regional Mexican music. During the ceremony, Aguilar delighted the audience with a medley of his greatest hits, accompanied by a mariachi band, demonstrating that his voice is still as powerful as ever.

Reflecting on his career that began in 1990, Aguilar said, "The way to stay relevant has been through the passion that my music provokes in me and by reinventing myself every time it's necessary. An artist is only as good as the team that surrounds them. This is dedicated to all those who believed in me (...) This goes to my team and my audience."

Con mucha emoción, @PepeAguilar acepta el Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama y lo dedica a quienes siempre han estado a su lado. ¡Gracias por el apoyo! 🙌🎶 #Billboards2024 #PremiosBillboard2024 pic.twitter.com/Sy2CEbD1Ax — Premios Billboard 🎤 (@LatinBillboards) October 21, 2024

The Heart of J Balvin

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when Maluma appeared by surprise to present the Spirit of Hope Award to his friend José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, the real name of the artist.

¡Amamos esta sorpresa! 😱😍 Un abrazo de hermanos y parceros @maluma y @jbalvin en la entrega del premio especial Espíritu de la Esperanza 💚 #Billboards2024 #PremiosBillboard2024 pic.twitter.com/45LyDg8sc5 — Premios Billboard 🎤 (@LatinBillboards) October 21, 2024

"Jose is a great representative not only of our country, Colombia, but also of our genre. He gives without asking for anything in return. That's that friend," said Maluma as he handed over the award he received two years ago. After thanking for the recognition, Balvin said he tried not to publicize his charity efforts "because I believe that the left hand should not know what the right hand is doing."

However, he mentioned that his foundation works for vulnerable children and teenagers, as well as single mothers, and highlighted that they are fighting against child trafficking.

"Say no to child trafficking," said Balvin, who earlier performed a new version of his song 'Cosa de Locos,' part of his latest album 'Rayo.'

¡@JBALVIN canta "Cosa de Locos" en los Premios Billboard y pone a todo el mundo a bailar! 🎉🕺 ¡La fiesta está encendida! 🔥 #Billboards2024 #PremiosBillboard2024 pic.twitter.com/8i2bb2OGWp — Premios Billboard 🎤 (@LatinBillboards) October 21, 2024

Memorable Performances and New Talents

The event also featured musical performances that captured the diversity and richness of Latin music. Fuerza Regida, the popular regional Mexican group, had a standout moment performing some of their best-known hits. In contrast, Xavi, the young Mexican artist who won the New Artist of the Year award, thrilled the audience with his performance of "La Diabla."

Additionally, Yandel and Chencho Corleone, two reggaetón pioneers, added urban flavor to the night with their performances. Prince Royce represented bachata, performing his collaboration "Cosas de la Peda" alongside Gabito Ballesteros.

The legendary Grupo Niche got everyone dancing with their iconic hit "Cali Pachanguero," while Proyecto Uno closed the ceremony with their classic "Tiburón."