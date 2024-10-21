Rosé Achieves Historic Feat as the 1st K-pop Female Soloist to Dominate Global Spotify Chart

Rosé of BLACKPINK achieved a historic milestone with "APT.," her collaboration song with music icon Bruno Mars.

On October 18, the highly anticipated single titled "APT." was officially released. After the video was uploaded on the platform, the song instantly garnered massive traction from fans and celebrities due to its fun vibe and catchiness.

Given its virality, "APT." successfully entered and hit No. 1 on the Spotify's Global chart. Rosé also became the first K-pop female artist to achieve the feat.

Rosé becomes the first K-Pop female soloist to reach #1 in Global Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/pwmcGU2Jr9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2024

Aside from Spotify, "APT." also hit No. 1 on several music charts in South Korea, as the song dominated Bugs, MelOn, Genie, and FLO, making up for a RAK or "Real-Time All Kill" achievement for the singer.

On the other hand, Mars also became the first Western artist in 2024 to secure a RAK with his collaboration with Rosé.

'APT' by Rosé and Bruno Mars reaches #1 on all major Korean music platforms real-time, achieving its first RAK. pic.twitter.com/w0xRAtujS5 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) October 19, 2024

Bruno Mars becomes the first Western artist to achieve a RAK in 2024 with his ROSÉ collaboration, “APT.”. pic.twitter.com/FDmbAVgxMi — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 19, 2024

As of October 22, the music video for "APT." currently has over 81 million views, highlighting its impact since its release on the 18th.

Apart from the music, many have expressed their amusement at Rosé's and Mars' friendship on social media. The two singers have since teased fans online, which revealed that they have indeed played the Korean drinking game "APT." was inspired from.

According to an exclusive interview with Vogue, Rosé initially had second thoughts about a drinking game-inspired song.

Despite asking her team to delete the track from their phones, the 27-year-old singer eventually recognized its potential.