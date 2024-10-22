Jimmy Fallon Reveals 'Festive' Tracks From Upcoming Album 'Holiday Seasoning'

Jimmy Fallon has officially revealed the track list for his highly anticipated holiday album "Holiday Seasoning."

According to a video uploaded by Fallon on October 21, the Tonight Show host emitted a festive spirit by unveiling the album's star-studded lineup.

In the cheerful clip, Fallon was shown unwrapping each gift containing each song's featured artists.

Fallon began by announcing the Jonas Brothers for "Holiday," before expressing his awe of Will Ferrell, who will be singing in "One Glove."

"I can't even believe this is real," Fallon remarked.

Fallon then unveiled singer Meghan Trainor for "Wrap Me Up," released on December 14, 2023. The song's lively atmosphere and bouncy beat made it a worthy addition to Fallon's upcoming holiday album.

"Meghan Trainor, you are my gift this year," Fallon commented, before endearingly saying "I don't have to say I love you, do I?" to Justin Timberlake, who will be featuring on the track "I'll Be There."

The album will also include the song "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)," which features Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Fallon conveyed his eagerness for the duo, "This is my jam right here!"

The Roots, the house band on The Tonight Show, will be included in the song "Hey Rudy." Fallon then declared joy for bringing in Dolly Parton for "Almost Too Early For Christmas" and Chelsea Handler for "Merry Happy Christmas."

Fallon was also delighted to have Cara Delevingne for "Hallmark Movie." Lastly, Fallon shared that "Weird Al" Yankovic and The Roots will be teaming up for "New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)."

"Holiday Seasoning" will also feature songs "Christmas Ding Dong," "How You Know it's Christmastime," "Chipmunks & Chestnuts," "Coquito," "Weird Cousin," and "Thanksgiving Eve."

The album will be released on November 1 and published by Republic Records according to Billboard on October 10.