6 Must-Add Christmas Songs to Your Holiday Playlist: 'Wrap Me Up,' 'Christmas Without You,' More

Music is a big part of Christmas, as the carols and festive songs fill the holiday ambiance. While popular Christmas songs such as "Last Christmas" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" are being played everywhere, these tracks are also capable of capturing the joyous vibe of Christmas.

Here are 6 must-add Christmas songs in your holiday playlist!

1. 'Wrap Me Up' by Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor

"Wrap Me Up" is a hidden gem that deserves more love every Christmas due to its catchy melody and jolly sound that encapsulates the holiday season's merry atmosphere!

2. 'Baby It's Cold Outside' by Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé

Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé's "Baby It's Cold Outside" is a jazzy and snuggly listening experience that can keep you warm during the holidays. Thanks to Menzel and Bublé's rich vocals, this song is a must-have during Christmas.

3. 'Mistletoe' by Justin Bieber

This chill and romantic song from Justin Bieber is worth adding to the holiday playlist!

4. 'Christmas Without You' by Ava Max

Ava Max's "Christmas Without You" is an upbeat yet melancholic song, bringing a sense of longing during holidays.

5. 'Snowman' by Sia

Sia's dreamy "Snowman" is the perfect song to play when relaxing by the fireplace!

6. 'Underneath the Tree' by Kelly Clarkson

Christmas is the season of giving, joy, and warmth, which are factors that are apparent in Kelly Clarkson's festive "Underneath the Tree."