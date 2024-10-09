Justin Timberlake has decided to cancel his concert in New Jersey just hours before the show was scheduled to start.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce the postponement of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" concert at Prudential Center, citing an injury as the reason for his last-minute decision.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all," he wrote.

Timberlake continued his statement by promising his fans that he would do the show at a later time, ensuring that his supporters would get to see a concert that they deserve. He, however, did not disclose the nature of his injury.

"...I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," he explained.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to extend their well-wishes to the "Cry Me a River" hitmaker.

"Hope you're OK and feel better soon," one wrote, while another stated, "I hope u feel better for October 21st in Buffalo, NY."

Someone else commented, "Take your time JT. Hoping for your speedy recovery so you can perform on stage again."

Apart from this week's show, all of Timberlake's upcoming tour dates are scheduled to go on as planned, according to Billboard.

The postponement comes weeks after the former NSYNC member added 10 more shows to his tour, scheduled to run from Jan. 13 in Portland, Oregon, to Feb. 3 in Austin, Texas.

"The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" is part of the pop singer's promotions for his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was," released on March 15 this year.

The 18-track record, which featured song collaborations with his former bandmates and other artists, managed to secure the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 following its release.