Ariana Grande hilariously re-created 2018's viral "Wicked Witch of the East Bro" meme to promote her star turn in Wicked, the movie adaptation of the musical based on the world of The Wizard of Oz, alongside host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday (Nov. 15).

For those who don't recall, the original "Wicked Witch of the East Bro" viral video showed two people arguing over whether the character of Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz was a princess or not, as Know Your Meme expertly remembered, with one particularly heated adherent getting frustratedly animated as he argued Oz's finer plot points.

Six years ago, the hilarity of the video caught wildfire as a viral meme on social media.

Now, in re-creating the meme on TikTok for 2024, Grande played the more lively arguer while Fallon played the part of the calmer person on the receiving end of the diatribe.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on — her sister was a witch, right?" the person infamously relays in the meme. "And what was her sister? A princess, the wicked witch of the east, bro."

The argument continues, "You're gonna look at me and you're gonna tell me that I'm wrong? Am I wrong? She wore a crown and she came down in a bubble, Doug. Grow up bro, grow up." Watch Grande and Fallon's send-up in the TikTok below.

The meme has a deeper meaning to the singer now. That's because in Wicked, Grande stars as the "good witch" in question — the musical's Good Witch of the North, Glinda — while her co-star Cynthia Erivo portrays the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba Thropp.

The movie Wicked, technically titled Wicked Part I as the first of a two-part movie saga, arrives in theaters on Nov. 22. See some of Ariana's Fallon interview from Thursday below.