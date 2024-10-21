Chappell Roan Reportedly Parts Ways With Manager as 'Hunger Games'-Inspired Battle Over Her Begins

Chappell Roan is reportedly looking for a new manager.

The singer, who became one of the biggest artists over the last year, has inspired a Hunger Games-like battle to become her manager.

In a recent episode of the Every Single Album podcast, Nathan Hubbard, former CEO of Ticketmaster and well-known music executive shared that Roan was on the lookout for a new manager after firing Nick Bobetsky.

"I mean it wasn't like Chappell Roan just fired her manger, and at Austin City Limits, the festival yesterday, it was like the Hunger Games. All these managers flew in to see her," he said.

However, Roan is apparently keeping her options open at the moment.

"She didn't see anyone by the way. But like, that's an industry open secret and everybody's sort of trying to position themselves to climb up the ladder and try to work with her," Hubbard shared.

Roan has not publicly commented on the news of her parting ways with her manager. However, this is not the first time that it has been reported that she is on the lookout for new management.

Earlier this month, sources revealed to Hits Daily Double that Roan did indeed fire her manger and is looking for someone to take their place.

Roan has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her song "Good Luck, Babe!" becoming a mainstay in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, has also become a success reaching a peak of No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has gone on to chart several songs on the Hot 100 chart with "Pink Pony Club," "Causal" and "Hot To Go" all making appearances on the tally.

Since her rise to fame she has drawn record-breaking crowds at several festivals, including Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for Roan. She has cancelled appearances at several festivals, including All Things Go where she cited things have become "overwhelming" for her.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," she said in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Roan also spoke about the pressures of fame to The Face magazine.

"This industry and artistry f------ thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f----- up?" she said.

Additionally, she has been the subject of much criticism lately after making controversial election comments where she had to clarify that she would not be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.