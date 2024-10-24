Travis Scott Overtakes Drake in Rap Tour Ticket Sales with 'Circus Maximus' Success

Travis Scott's "Circus Maximum" tour has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling more than 1.5 million tickets, setting a new benchmark for attendance in rap tours.

Drake's tour "It's All A Blur" in 2023 previously held the title, which concluded earlier this year.

The recent data reveals that the "Circus Maximus" tour has emerged as the biggest rap tour over the last two years, according to Complex.

It's also estimated that "goosebumps" hitmaker has already surpassed the $100 million mark.

The tour continues to draw crowds, and HipHopAllDay predicts that the "SICKO MODE" rapper will soon join the ranks of rap heavyweights like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent by grossing over $100 million for a single tour.

Highest grossing tours EVER by rappers 🏟️



$321m - Drake: It Was All A Blur

$111m - Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers

$105m - 50 Cent: The Final Lap

$103m - Drake & Migos: Aubrey & 3 Migos

$96m - Travis Scott: Circus Maximus*

$82m - Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2*

$81m - Drake &… pic.twitter.com/G1SeuWPiNn — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, despite the success of the two Sydney shows, there were reports of chaos at his shows.

At the October 17 show at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, an incident unfolded where a concertgoer reportedly lost consciousness after being put in a chokehold and thrown to the ground by someone in the crowd.

There were several other disturbances, including fights among fans, water bottles being thrown at mounted police, and metal barriers being dismantled. Some attendees were denied entry, while others were removed for causing disruptions.

Some concert-goers were denied entry, while others were removed for disruptive behavior, although no serious injuries were recorded.

Ahead of the shows on October 22 and 23, a representative from Marvel Stadium announced that extra security measures have been put in place for the upcoming events.

"There was an incredible level of energy and enthusiasm for the show last night. While the majority of the 55,000 strong crowd acted appropriately, there were some who didn't."

The "UTOPIA" hitmaker, known for his high-energy performances, built a reputation for lively concerts with mosh pits that can occasionally get out of hand. He faced wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the tragic events at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, where ten people lost their lives and hundreds were injured in a stampede.