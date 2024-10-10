J. Cole Addresses Rivalries in 'Port Antonio' and Makes An Urgent Plea to Drake

"Port Antonio," J. Cole's new song, sheds light on his choice to step back from the showdown with Kendrick Lamar and confronts speculations of a feud with Drake.

Lamar first caused a stir in the rap community following his fiery diss towards Cole and Drake on "Like That" back in April.

In the initial lines of the Cole's new song, he goes into his challenging childhood, emphasizing how his involvement in hip-hop provided a glimmer of hope, with the line "rapping gave you some positive thoughts," during the trials of his difficult environment.

Entering the next stanza, the American rapper and music producer shifted his focus towards the conflict, observing, "They instigate the f***ery because it's profitable/But singing 'stop the violence' tunes when dudes in hospitals," elucidating his decision to step back.

The lyrics go, "I pulled the plug because I seen where that was about to go, they wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow/Wouldn't have lost the battle, dog, I would've lost a bro, I would've gained a foe, and all for what?"

In a different part of the song, Cole specifically addresses Drake, urging him to reconnect with his innate talent for writing by referring to it as his "magic pen."

"Aye Drake, you'll always be my n****/I ain't ashamed to say you did a lot for me,my n****/F*** all the narratives, tapping back into your magic pen is what's imperative."

Cole previously acknowledged his mistake and apologized for the controversial release of "7 Minute Drill" in May. The song directly responded to Kendrick Lamar's diss in "Like That."

At the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina back that month, the "She Knows" rapper expressed regret for his negative remarks towards Lamar, admitting to feeling regretful and embarrassed. Subsequently, the controversial track was removed from all streaming services.

The 39-year-old artist told the audience, "It's one part on that s*** that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s*** I ever did in my f****** life, right?'"

"And, I know, this is not what a lot of people want to hear...I can hear my n****s up there right now like...'nahhh, don't do that.' But, I gotta keep it 100 with y'all. I damn near had a relapse, right?"

"Because, y'all heard some s*** that happened two-three weeks ago, however long it was. ... Y'all heard that bazooka that was dropped on the motherf****** game."

On social media, "Port Antonio" received positive feedback.

Nobody is rapping like J. Cole right now



Period — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) October 10, 2024

How J. Cole looks rapping about a beef he opted out of pic.twitter.com/XohCBePCr3 — That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) October 10, 2024

According to @MelloMamba, "Cole Won the Beef," while @SimplyInaya said, "J. Cole's 'Port Antonio' is straight fire, hotter than the sun."

"Going back to basics but with all the wisdom. Love this version of Cole," @yamill3 said.

@gastoneverheart gushed, "Fire. He will always be respect f*** everyone who disagree."