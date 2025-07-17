Travis Scott Slams Victory Boyd in Explosive 'Telekinesis' Lawsuit: 'She Lied on Copyright'

Travis Scott is pushing to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by singer-songwriter Victory Boyd, claiming she never held exclusive rights to the song at the center of their copyright dispute.

Boyd filed suit in January, accusing Scott, SZA, Future, and multiple record labels of using material from her unreleased 2019 track "Like the Way It Sounds" in the hit song "Telekinesis," which appears on Scott's 2023 album Utopia.

Scott's legal team argued this week that Boyd's copyright claims are invalid because she failed to disclose that Kanye West contributed to the original composition.

Boyd, in her own filings, admitted that West provided the musical foundation for her track, including "chords and beats."

"That fact alone means she cannot claim exclusive authorship," Scott's lawyers wrote.

"Without sole authorship, her copyright registrations are defective and void."

According to the defense, Boyd filed two conflicting registrations: one claiming full authorship of both the lyrics and music, and another covering only the lyrics.

The first, Scott's team argued, should be voided for failing to name collaborators, while the second was not filed until after Boyd initiated the lawsuit.

Scott's attorneys further claimed that even if the case proceeds, West's involvement would have given him the legal authority to use and distribute the song, potentially shielding Scott and the other defendants from liability.

Boyd maintains she shared her original song with West in 2019 and claims he recorded his own version, reportedly titled "Ultrasounds."

She argues that Scott and his team had access to her work through those sessions.

While Boyd was later credited as a co-writer on "Telekinesis," she insists she never authorized the release.

The lawsuit also names Cactus Jack Records, Epic Records, Sony Music, and luxury brand Audemars Piguet, which used the song in a marketing campaign allegedly without Boyd's consent.

Scott's attorneys contend that Boyd's copyright registration was strategically filed to enable the lawsuit, stating, "Her second registration was submitted only after she sued — a tactic that cannot create retroactive rights."

The court is expected to rule on Scott's dismissal request later this year.