Travis Scott Gives Powerful Speech After Receiving 'I Am Hip Hop' Award: 'I Had This Vision'

Travis Scott shared a speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.

Earlier this October, Rolling Stone reported that Travis Scott was named as an honoree of the "I Am Hip Hop" award.

According to the outlet, the award is presented to artists with large contributions to the genre, culturally and creatively.

On October 15, the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards premiered, as the award-giving body released a sneak peek of the "Nightcrawler" rapper's speech at the event.

"I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near like hip hop quote on quote. Everyday I come in as like a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do."

Scott continued, "But I always had this idea, I had this vision still, to this day, to just take the sound and take things to the next level."

The outlet also cited a statement from Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music, Programming & Music Strategy. The official described Scott as a visionary artist who strives to push music's boundaries, culture, and live performance.

Meanwhile, Scott was also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer and Video Director of the Year.

Regarding his music releases, he has also secured nods for Song of the Year with "FE!N" and Hip-Hop Album of the Year with "Utopia."