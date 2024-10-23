Diddy Caught Laughing While Inviting 13-Year-Old to a Party in Resurfaced Clip

Questionable past clips involving Diddy continue to mount as more and more clips have come to light.

In a resurfaced clip, the embattled rapper can be seen asking a 13-year-old female, now identified as The Ring actress Daveigh Chase, to a party for an MTV event in 2003, after he had presented her with an award while on stage.

"Are you coming to the after party tonight?" he asked her in the clip from the Daily Mail.

Diddy presented Chase with the award for Best Villain at the VMAs that year alongside Ashton Kutcher.

After asking her if she is coming to the party, Diddy lets out a laugh and Chase agrees to come to the event.

The clip comes after more bombshell allegations have been labeled against Diddy, including a claim that Diddy and another male celebrity raped a 13-year-old at a VMA after party three years prior.

In the lawsuit obtained by The New York Post, the woman claims that she had one drink that made her feel "woozy" and "light headed" while at the house party. The teen went on to look for a place to rest when she found a bedroom and deiced to lay down. That's when Diddy allegedly entered the room.

"Soon after, Combs along with a male and female celebrity entered the room. Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party,'" the lawsuit said.

That's when the woman claims that she was pinned down and raped by Diddy as well as another male celebrity. She also claims there was an unnamed female celebrity there who watched the alleged assault take place.

The woman allegedly hit Diddy in the neck before she grabbed her clothes and went looking for an exit out of the house. She escaped and since then, the lawsuit claims that she has fallen "into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life."

Diddy is currently in federal custody and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.