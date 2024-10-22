Diddy Allegedly Stopped By Pro Athlete From Sexually Assaulting a Man at Celebrity Party

While Diddy continues to be the subject of headlines due to the increasing amount of allegations against him, one pro athlete allegedly stopped him from committing a sexual assault at a celebrity event.

A new lawsuit against Diddy claims that a pro athlete stopped an intoxicated Diddy from assaulting a man at a Ciroc vodka brand party in 2022.

In the court papers obtained by The New York Post, the athlete remains known as "Professional Athlete A" and the man who was allegedly the target of the assault claims that Diddy took off his pants and exposed himself after inviting the guest into his private office during the event.

"Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff's genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner," the lawsuit said.

"Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs," it continued.

Diddy's alleged attempt to assault the man was only stopped when Athlete A came in an intervened before anything further could happen.

The unnamed victim reportedly fled the room and left the party right away after the events occurred.

As for why the man attended the event, according to the lawsuit, he runs a Los Angeles-based business renting luxury cars and jewelry, and was told by Combs that other "high-profile guests in the music and entertainment business" would be there.

A picture of Diddy on a couch with other celebrities was allegedly included in the court documents.

This is the latest lawsuit that Diddy has been hit with. On October 20, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit that alleged he raped a 13-year-old along with two other celebrities at a VMAs afterparty in New York in September 2000.

Diddy is currently being held in federal custody without bail in New York and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.